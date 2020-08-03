5th Circ. Backs $21.6M Jury Verdict Against Total E&P

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 2:37 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday affirmed a $21.6 million jury verdict against Total E&P USA Inc. stemming from an offshore oil and gas well decommissioning fight with a former business partner, saying the company failed to show it wasn't responsible for decommissioning costs. A three-judge panel rejected Total's argument that before the case went to the jury a lower court wrongly determined the company had liability for the costs racked up by Marubeni Oil & Gas Inc. in plugging and abandoning oil and gas wells in the Gulf of Mexico. The panel, however, rejected Marubeni's bid to tack on an additional $11.4 million...

