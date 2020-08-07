Chinese Investors Say Fla. EB-5 Fraud Suit Is No Sham

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Chinese investors urged a Florida judge Friday to reject a White House-connected real estate developer's request that the court strike down their lawsuit accusing him of a $99.5 million EB-5 visa fraud scheme, saying a seven-hour hearing only proved there are factual issues that must be tried in court. Nicholas A. Mastroianni II, the developer of the Palm Beach County project, slammed the investors' lawsuit in a November motion to dismiss as a "sham pleading," but the investors' counsel said during Friday's videoconference hearing that the defendants' focus on purported contradictions between the investors' original and amended pleadings and representations they...

