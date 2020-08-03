Alsup Nixes Ex-MLB Pitcher's Suit, Hints At Sanctions

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A former Major League Baseball pitcher turned health supplement salesman has lost his unfair competition suit against the league's players union in the first inning, with California federal Judge William Alsup tossing all of the claims and pledging to address the union's request for "substantial sanctions." In a 10-page order Saturday, Judge Alsup essentially agreed with the MLB Players Association that the complaint filed by Neiman Nix and his company DNA Sports Performance Lab Inc. is utterly baseless, concluding that all of his claims were riddled with fundamental legal and factual errors. Judge Alsup said he will allow Nix to amend...

