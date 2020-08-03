2nd Circ. Revives Stock Suit Against REIT Omega Healthcare

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday reversed the dismissal of a stock-drop suit accusing the real estate investment trust Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. of failing to disclose a $15 million loan it made to one of its major tenants. The appellate panel agreed with a lower court's ruling that Omega's omission of the loan to Orianna Health Systems was material and concealed the extent of Orianna's solvency issues, but unlike the district court, also found that the omission was reckless enough to form the basis of a securities claim. "Orianna's performance plainly impacted Omega's overall financial health; Omega had to know that...

