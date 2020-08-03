5th Circ. Rules Ambulance Co. Must Return $1.3M To Medicare

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has sided with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in a Medicare payment dispute, affirming the department's order that a Texas ambulance service provider must return $1.3 million in incorrect reimbursements. A three-judge panel on Friday dismantled various arguments Dominion Ambulance LLC used in its attempt to overturn the department's order, finding an independent auditor didn't violate a statute of limitations when it reopened claims for its investigation and that the department's use of extrapolation to calculate the reimbursement amount was allowed. The department requested Dominion return $1.3 million for claims that involved nonemergency, scheduled, repetitive...

