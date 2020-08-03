Concierge Service? Wynn Says Suit Left With Front Desk

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Wynn Resorts Holdings LLC asked a federal judge Monday to dismiss it from a suit claiming its Boston-area casino is cheating at blackjack, saying the gambler leading the case improperly tried to serve the hotel owner by leaving a copy of the complaint with the concierge. After an attempt to end the suit altogether went bust in July, Wynn argued that lead plaintiff A. Richard Schuster never properly served the casino group. Schuster inaccurately filed his suit against Encore Boston Harbor, which is the name of the hotel and a service mark owned by Wynn Resorts Holdings, but not a legal entity,...

