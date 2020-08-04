Restrictive Covenants In California After Ixchel Pharma

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in Ixchel Pharma v. Biogen recently certified to the California Supreme Court the question whether Section 16600 of the California Business and Professions Code voids a contract under which a business is restrained from engaging in a lawful trade or business with another business.[1] The certification was not surprising, particularly given California's aggressive approach to restrictive covenants combined with lingering questions following the 2008 seminal case of Edwards v. Arthur Anderson LLC.[2] On Aug. 3, the California Supreme Court explained that the primary dispute in Ixchel was not whether Section 16600 applies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS