FCC Floats Trump's Social Media Rules For Public Comment

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is officially seeking comment on the Trump administration's push to have the agency regulate the way big tech platforms moderate user-generated content. Without adding questions or commentary to the White House's July 27 rulemaking request, the FCC's Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau published a notice Monday soliciting public input on the idea. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai acknowledged that the request is controversial, but said in a Monday statement that his agency takes the administration's petition seriously and is obligated to respond quickly. "Longstanding rules require the agency to put such petitions out for public comment 'promptly,' and...

