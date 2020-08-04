New IT Restrictions For Gov't Contractors Bring M&A Hurdles

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 1:49 PM EDT) -- Companies in a range of industries that contract with the U.S. government — including aerospace, defense, health care, technology and energy — are actively working to assess whether or not their information technology systems comply with significant new restrictions that will take effect on Aug. 13. These new restrictions prohibit the use of certain Chinese telecommunications equipment and services, and a failure to comply can have dramatic consequences for these companies. The new restrictions also will have an immediate impact on mergers and acquisitions involving a company that does — or hopes to do — business with the federal government. In...

