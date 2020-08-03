Hertz Says $56M Clawback Suit Is Up To Snuff

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Hertz urged a New Jersey federal judge not to toss a lawsuit attempting to claw back $56 million from a former general counsel and an ex-CEO, arguing that it had fixed defects the court pointed out when it trimmed the case in March. In its Friday opposition, The Hertz Corp. said its second amended complaint added allegations meant to address deficiencies U.S. District Judge Esther Salas found when she partially granted the former executives' bids to dismiss the case with leave to amend. The new complaint included roughly 40 paragraphs with detailed allegations connecting ex-CEO Mark Frissora and former general counsel...

