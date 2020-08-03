Egg Co-Ops Tell 3rd Circ. Antitrust Jury Had Right Instructions

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A pair of egg cooperatives battling grocery chain price-fixing allegations alongside the country's second-largest egg producer urged a Third Circuit panel on Friday not to upend a jury verdict nixing the claims, arguing there was nothing wrong with the jury's instructions despite the grocers' complaints. In a joinder brief, United Egg Producers Inc. and United States Egg Marketers Inc. signed onto the arguments made at the beginning of July by egg producer Rose Acre Farms Inc. and attacked the appeal from grocers such as Kroger Co., Safeway Inc., Walgreen Co. and Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. for arguing that the jury instructions improperly...

