NY To Justices: Don't Burn $100M Cigarette Case Against UPS

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- New York City urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to refuse UPS' appeal of a nearly $100 million judgment for allegedly delivering untaxed cigarettes from Native American reservations, denying that the ruling is at odds with other appellate court decisions. A district court correctly found that United Parcel Service Inc. knowingly violated state and federal law by delivering about 80 million contraband cigarettes on behalf of 17 distributors located on upstate New York Native American reservations, and the Second Circuit was right to affirm that finding, according to the city. But now UPS is trying to persuade the high court...

