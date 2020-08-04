TikTok Scrutiny Shows Trump's Fear Of Chinese Data Theft

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's announcement that he planned to ban TikTok or sever the popular video-sharing service from its Chinese parent company came as a jolt to content creators and fans of the app. But those watching the crumbling relationship between Chinese tech companies and U.S. regulators say White House action has been brewing for a long time. Trump's anti-TikTok rhetoric mirrors actions the administration has already taken to bar Chinese telecom companies from doing business in the U.S., experts say, pointing to widespread concerns about foreign access to data generated from nearly every source, ranging from individual devices to international networks....

