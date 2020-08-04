Aceto Shareholders Lose Last Shot At Lawsuit

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge has permanently tossed out a shareholders' lawsuit against former directors and officers of pharmaceutical company Aceto Corp., finding the company had fulfilled its obligations to warn investors about the risks a supply issue would pose to the company in advance of problems with a key supplier. In his Monday memorandum and order, U.S. District Judge Edward R. Korman granted seven Aceto executives' motion to dismiss the shareholders' second amended complaint, determining that since the Aceto executives had been thorough enough in their public statements about supply chain risks, the investors had failed to show that any key...

