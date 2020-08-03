Hollywood Studios Seek $6.4M Atty Fees For VidAngel IP Win

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Disney and other Hollywood studios say VidAngel should pay $6.4 million in attorney fees after Munger Tolles & Olson LLP attorneys secured the studios a $62.4 million verdict in a long-running copyright suit over streamed films, claiming opposing counsel "made this litigation as difficult and costly as possible." Last June, a California federal jury found that VidAngel Inc. willfully infringed the copyrights of nearly 820 films owned by Disney Enterprises Inc., Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. and other Hollywood studios. The streaming service also violated the Digital Millennium Copyright Act when it used illegal software to bypass...

