7th Circ. Says Indiana Court Can't Punt OT Suit To Calif.

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday pulled back from California a suit alleging insurance services company Ryze misclassifies workers as overtime-exempt, reversing a ruling that crowding in Indiana's federal dockets justifies disregarding contract language funneling disputes to the Hoosier State. Neither docket congestion nor California's familiarity with the laws at issue in the dispute are the sort of "exceptional" circumstances that justify disregarding a forum selection provision under U.S. Supreme Court precedent, the three-judge panel said, granting a writ of mandamus vacating the Southern District of Indiana's transfer order. "Indeed, for purposes of the federal transfer statute, it is a very 'ordinary'...

