Top Product Liability Cases Of 2020: Midyear Review

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Bayer's multibillion-dollar settlements over its weedkiller Roundup, herbicide dicamba and allegations over waterway contamination, as well as a $186 million verdict in favor of consumers who claimed that Johnson & Johnson talc products caused their cancer made Law360's list of the top product liability cases so far this year. Also making the list are a decision by the Illinois Supreme Court that barred out-of-state plaintiffs from bringing claims over Bayer's Essure birth control device and a ruling by the Sixth Circuit that narrowed the discretion of the Ohio federal judge overseeing the opioid multidistrict litigation. Landmark Bayer Settlements Bayer AG in...

