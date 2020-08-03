4th Circ. Backs CBS In Pharmacist's Opioid Defamation Suit

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A Fourth Circuit panel found Monday that a lower court did not err when it ruled that segments on "CBS Evening News" about the opioid crisis didn't defame a pharmacist, agreeing the statements at issue were largely true. U.S. Circuit Judge Allison Jones Rushing, writing the published opinion for the panel, noted that Samuel "Randy" Ballengee appealed two statements from the 2016 broadcast reports — one claiming records show his pharmacy was filling more than 150 pain prescriptions a day from a single clinic, and the other claiming Ballengee admitted to filling 150 pain pill prescriptions daily for one clinic....

