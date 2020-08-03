9th Circ. Won't Rethink Ax Of Oakland's Coal Shipping Ban

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday stood by its decision that Oakland, California, cannot ban a cargo-shipping terminal developer's proposed coal operation based on health and safety concerns, rejecting rehearing bids from the city and environmental groups. On May 26, a divided Ninth Circuit panel upheld a lower court's ruling that overturned the ban enacted by the Oakland City Council in 2016. The same split occurred on Monday in turning aside requests for panel and en banc rehearing, with U.S. Circuit Judges Carlos T. Bea and Kenneth K. Lee voting to deny rehearing and dissenter U.S. District Judge Lawrence L. Piersol voting to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS