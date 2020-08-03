Split 9th Circ. Won't Restart O'Reilly Auto Worker's Break Suit

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit on Monday affirmed a lower court's decision to deny an O'Reilly Auto Parts employee's motion for class certification on rest break claims, saying that although she argued the company's written policy was inconsistent with California law, she failed to show that the unlawful policy had been applied. Former O'Reilly employee Kia Davidson's demonstration that O'Reilly's written policy was not in line with state law was not enough to carry her class certification claims over the finish line because she did not argue that the policy was consistently applied to all employees. The complaint thus failed to satisfy...

