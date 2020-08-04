Ex-Bolivian President Must Face New US Trial Over '03 Killings

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Monday that a lower court misapplied legal standards in overturning an earlier $10 million verdict against a former president and a former defense minister of Bolivia, saying the two must face new proceedings over the 2003 killings of eight civilians by armed forces. After a jury found in 2018 that Bolivia's former President Gonzalo Daniel Sánchez de Lozada Sánchez Bustamante and former Defense Minister José Carlos Sánchez Berzaín were liable under the Torture Victims Protection Act in connection with the killings of eight citizens by armed forces during a period of unrest, a U.S. district judge overruled the verdict, saying the...

