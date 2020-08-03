Trump Revokes FCC Commissioner's Renomination

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Monday rescinded his renomination of Michael O'Rielly to serve another five-year term at the Federal Communications Commission. FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly's renomination had hit a speed bump last week over his position on letting Ligado operate a 5G network in a spectrum range ordinarily reserved for satellite transmissions. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) The highly unusual reversal, announced late Monday in a White House notice, comes after a Republican senator said last week he will block O'Rielly's new term until the commissioner agrees to reverse course on the controversial Ligado spectrum plan. Neither the White House nor O'Rielly's office immediately...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS