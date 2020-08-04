Charter Seeks Ax Or Arbitration In 'Bait-And-Switch' Cable Suit

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Charter Communications asked a Connecticut federal judge on Monday to either toss or send to arbitration a suit from a proposed class of consumers accusing the company of conducting a "bait-and-switch scheme" when marketing its Spectrum cable TV services, claiming the plaintiffs failed to adequately state their consumer protection claims. According to Charter Communications Inc., the state consumer protection allegations of five Ohio and Kentucky residents — who filed the proposed class action in late May — were not valid because they did not meet the requirements of those states' laws. The company said the suit's breach of the implied covenant...

