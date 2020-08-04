Navy Contractors Spar Over Branch's Definition of 'Agent'

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Maltese company that provides support services to U.S. Navy ships at port has sued a Romanian competitor, alleging it used a declaration "rife with falsities and inaccuracies" to interfere in the company's business relationship. In a complaint filed Monday in a D.C. federal court, MLS-Multinational Logistics Services Ltd. accuses Global Defense Logistics SRL and its former employee Edwin Myhre of intervening in a legal dispute between MLS and the Navy over the meaning of the word "agent." The suit centers on a change the Navy made to its 2017 solicitation for maritime husbanding bids, which specified that husbanding service providers,...

