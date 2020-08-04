Regal Cinemas Calls Ill. Biometric Law Unconstitutional

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Regal Cinemas argued Monday that a former employee can't advance accusations the company unlawfully collected her and other workers' private finger scan data without informed consent because Illinois' biometric privacy law is unconstitutional and her claims are time-barred. Former employee Oshea Jenkins' claims under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act should be dismissed because they were filed too late regardless of whether U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman finds them subject to a one-, two- or five-year statute of limitations period, Regal Cinemas argued. Even if the court disagrees, Jenkins' claims can't proceed because BIPA qualifies as special legislation prohibited by Illinois'...

