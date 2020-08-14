Watson Farley Snags Maritime Dispute Expert In London

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 1:12 PM EDT) -- Watson Farley & Williams LLP has welcomed as a partner in London a maritime dispute resolution expert formerly of Reed Smith LLP. Marcus Dodds, who is also a former ship captain, co-headed the liquefied natural gas and offshore groups at Reed Smith before taking the post at Watson Farley this month. He brings three decades of maritime experience, according to a release from the firm, with a focus on shipping and offshore matters. "With the largest dedicated maritime legal practice in the world, first class disputes expertise is key to the full service our clients expect," said Lindsey Keeble, head of the...

