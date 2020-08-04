New Bill Would Create 'Minority Broadband' Office At NTIA

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Two lawmakers introduced a bill Tuesday that would establish an office at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to expand broadband access to universities and other institutions that serve minorities. The Connecting Minority Communities Act — introduced by Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Tim Scott, R-S.C. — would codify the NTIA's current Minority Broadband Initiative under the auspices of the new office. The bill would also task the initiative with establishing a pilot program to give broadband access grants to historically Black colleges and universities, tribal colleges and universities, and institutions that serve Hispanic populations. Wicker said in a press release...

