Fed. Circ. Furthers Jury's Say Over Standard Essential Patents

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Judges don't get to decide whether patent claims are essential to an industry standard during claim construction, the Federal Circuit determined Tuesday in a precedential opinion as it upheld IP Bridge's Delaware trial win against Chinese smartphone maker TCL Communication. The Federal Circuit said whether a patent is essential to a standard is a question of fact to be decided by a fact-finder such as a jury, not a question of law to be decided by a judge during claim construction. "Where, as here, there are material disputes of fact regarding whether asserted claims are in fact essential to all implementations...

