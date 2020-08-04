5th Circ. Told Arrestees Deserve Counsel At Bail Hearings

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A civil rights lawyer told the Fifth Circuit on Tuesday that judges in Galveston County, Texas, unconstitutionally question arrestees at bail hearings without counsel, causing them to make potentially incriminating statements. Trisha Trigilio of the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, representing a group of arrestees led by Aaron Booth, told the Fifth Circuit panel during oral arguments that in the county southeast of Houston, magistrate judges question unrepresented arrestees on the record about their criminal past and financial status, prompting them to make potentially incriminating statements that can be used against them later during trial. Trigilio argued that, unlike in federal...

