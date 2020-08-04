SEC Said To Be Probing Kodak Stock Spike After Gov't Loan

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly investigating Eastman Kodak Co.'s disclosure of a $765 million government loan that sent its share price soaring, according to a news report published roughly a day after Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., called for such a probe. When reached by Law360 on Tuesday, the SEC declined to comment on reporting from The Wall Street Journal that the securities regulator is looking into the circumstances surrounding the July 28 announcement that Kodak would receive $765 million from the Trump administration to support the creation of the onetime photography giant's own pharmaceutical manufacturing wing. Kodak's share...

