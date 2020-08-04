EPA Cost-Benefit Rule Praised By Oil, Other Industries

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposal to establish the first-ever regulations for how costs and benefits are calculated in Clean Air Act rulemaking drew support from a diverse group of industry players who said past practices have been inconsistent and hurt businesses. The new rule, proposed by the EPA in June, would require the agency to prepare a cost-benefit analysis for all "significant" regulations, a broad category that the agency says would include rules with the largest annual impact on the economy; that would "disproportionately affect" an industry, group or area; or that are "novel or relevant for other policy reasons."...

