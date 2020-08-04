Takeaways From NY's First Cybersecurity Enforcement Action

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The New York State Department of Financial Services, or DFS, has filed its first charges against a financial institution for violating its cybersecurity regulation, signaling the need for covered entities to be mindful of their cybersecurity obligations. On July 22, the DFS brought its first action under its groundbreaking cybersecurity regulations, delivering on the regulator's promise to prioritize enforcement. The DFS alleges that First American Title Insurance Co., the second-largest real estate title insurer in the U.S., exposed the personal and financial information of millions of consumers due to a website vulnerability that First American had known about from a routine...

