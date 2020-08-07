Dechert Says UAE Suspect's Confession Wasn't Coerced

Law360, London (August 7, 2020, 3:55 AM BST) -- Despite his claims to the contrary, a trio of Dechert lawyers in London say a former United Arab Emirates investment fund executive "willingly" participated in an investigation they led and that he confessed to committing fraud, according to a filing made public Thursday. In a lengthy response in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales to allegations from Jordanian attorney Karam Al Sadeq, the lawyers said they never threatened Al Sadeq or controlled the allegedly inhumane conditions of his confinement in the UAE. Dechert LLP partners Neil Gerrard and Caroline Black, along with now-former firm attorney David Hughes, also...

