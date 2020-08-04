Exploding E-Cig Victim Says LG Launders Bad Batteries

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- LG Chemical LTD knowingly sells substandard lithium-ion batteries to distributors that replace the LG branding with their own before selling the batteries for unintended devices, according to a man who filed a negligence suit Tuesday in Georgia federal court after his vape and battery caught fire in his pocket. Pennsylvania resident Richard Johnson says the South Korean company ships some of its authorized lithium-ion batteries to its Georgia-based U.S. distributor, LG Chem America Inc., but also ships "inferior or nonconforming lithium-ion battery products to other distributors" in Shenzhen, China. From there, the batteries are sold to consumers around the world, including in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS