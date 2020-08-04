Brazil Ex-Consultant Fined For Paying Bribes To Petrobras

Law360, New York (August 4, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge hit a former Keppel Offshore and Marine Ltd. and TechnipFMC consultant from Brazil with a $50,000 fine Tuesday after he admitted helping the two companies pay $55 million of bribes to win contracts from Brazilian energy giant Petrobras. U.S. District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto also sentenced Zwi Skornicki, 70, to 18 months of probation at video hearing for scheming to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act over a 14-year span ending in 2014. "I do believe that Mr. Skornicki is generally remorseful," Judge Matsumoto said, adding that he provided "substantial assistance" to the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney's office...

