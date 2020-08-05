Grant & Eisenhofer To Lead Suit Over $4B Block.one ICO

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Grant & Eisenhofer PA beat out Selendy & Gay PLLC and Roche Cyrulnik Freedman LLP for the lead counsel role on Tuesday in a newly consolidated proposed class action accusing cryptocurrency issuer Block.one of conducting an unregistered $4 billion initial coin offering. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan appointed Crypto Assets Opportunity Fund LLC lead plaintiff in the May suit, which he combined with a similar April action brought by a group of investors dubbed the "Williams Group." Both suits were in New York federal court. The Williams Group case is one of nearly a dozen putative class actions against various...

