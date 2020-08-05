Mercyhealth Workers Sue Over 'Millions' In Retirement Losses

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Mercyhealth was sued in Illinois federal court by employees who claim the health care system failed to safeguard its retirement plans against excessive fees and poor investment performance, cutting into the earnings of its 15,000 plan participants and standing out among peers as the only one that paid more than $1 million in fees in 2018. The Wisconsin and Illinois-serving company, known formally as Mercy Health Corp., and a subsidiary breached their fiduciary duty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act to make smart investments and control commissions and broker fees, according to the class action complaint filed Tuesday. "Defendants failed...

