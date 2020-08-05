Alleged Counterfeiter Seeks To Nix J&J Atty's Declarations

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal court should toss declarations entered by an attorney representing a Johnson & Johnson unit in litigation over purportedly counterfeit surgical devices, as the lawyer should not be allowed to serve both as a key witness and as counsel to a party in the same case, the company accused of selling the knockoff products has contended. The Northern District of Illinois should not allow Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP attorney Geoffrey Potter to both serve as a fact witness and as legal counsel for Johnson & Johnson unit Ethicon, as the dual role is "fundamentally unfair" to defendants...

