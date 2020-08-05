Whole Foods Tells Judge BLM Mask Ban Just Company Policy

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 11:57 AM EDT) -- Whole Foods Market Inc. pushed back against a suit claiming it is flouting federal civil rights law by disciplining employees who wear Black Lives Matter face masks, telling a judge the company is simply enforcing a dress code that bars clothing with slogans or messages while on the job. The supermarket giant filed a motion late Tuesday in Massachusetts federal court opposing a bid by 14 workers to end Whole Foods' policy, which they say violates the anti-workplace discrimination provisions in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Whole Foods argued the workers' reliance on Title VII is misplaced,...

