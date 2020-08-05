Calif. Gov. Signs Six Tribal Compacts, Approves Casino Move

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced that he had signed new tribal gambling compacts with six tribes and approved the placement of 40 acres into trust for a central California tribe seeking to relocate its casino. The new compacts are intended to increase tribal revenue for services such as public transit, affordable housing and environmental protection, according to a press release from the governor's office. They also require revenue sharing with non-gambling and limited-gambling tribes through the state's Revenue Sharing Trust Fund and the Tribal Nation Grant Fund. The compacts are with the Ione Band of Miwok Indians, the Mooretown...

