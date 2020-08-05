DC Court Certifies Narrowed Soldier Class In Citizenship Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal court certified a class of immigrant soldiers alleging recent U.S. Department of Defense policy is blockading their pathway to U.S. citizenship, but not before shaving the class down. U.S. District Judge Ellen S. Huvelle on Tuesday allowed immigrant soldiers to pursue class claims that minimum service requirements unlawfully delay their ability to acquire certificates of service — which is required for citizenship requests based on military service — but excluded soldiers solely targeting a related requirement that only high-level commissioned officers may approve certificate requests. The DOD set the certificate requirements in October 2017, but in April, the...

