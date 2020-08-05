Mass General Brigham Can't Duck ERISA Suit Yet, Judge Says

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Mass General Brigham failed to dismiss a suit alleging it shortchanges retirees on their benefits, as a federal judge ruled Wednesday that expert testimony may be needed to determine whether the health system can use a decades-old actuarial table. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV said it is too soon for him to decide the proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action against Mass General Brigham, the largest health system in Massachusetts, which includes Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital. Former Massachusetts General Hospital worker Scott Belknap sued the health system in 2019 under its previous name, Partners HealthCare, alleging it is...

