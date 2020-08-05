Ex-NCAA Coach Faces Wrongful Death Suit Over Fatal Punch

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A former Wake Forest University basketball coach who was recently sentenced to probation for fatally punching a man in New York City is now facing a civil suit from the man's family. The wrongful death complaint was filed in Queens County state court on Tuesday by Donna Kent, the mother of Sandor Szabo, a Florida man who died in 2018 after then-Wake Forest assistant coach Jamill Jones punched him following an altercation in Long Island City. Jones has claimed the punch was in self-defense after Szabo banged on the window of a car he was driving with his fiancee in the passenger seat....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS