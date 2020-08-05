Treasury Sanctions Businessman Linked To Zimbabwe Gov't

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration blacklisted a Zimbabwean businessman and his company Wednesday over their allegedly corrupt entanglement with Zimbabwe's government that enabled the company to gain state contracts and receive favored access to hard currency, including U.S. dollars. The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a news release that Kudakwashe Regimond Tagwirei and his company Sakunda Holdings provided high-priced items, like expensive cars, to high-level officials in Zimbabwe's government in exchange for state contracts that have raked in millions of U.S. dollars. The department said Tagwirei and his company are supporting a government and ruling party...

