Camping World's $12.5M Stock-Drop Deal Gets Final OK

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge granted final approval on Wednesday to a $12.5 million settlement and $3.75 million fee request ending investors' allegations that Camping World artificially inflated its stock price and paved the way for an insider selling scheme before the price dropped. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer said during a remote hearing that she had no issue approving what appeared to be "a genuine arm's-length deal" between the recreational vehicle retailer, its reality TV star CEO Marcus Lemonis and the company's investors, especially after learning the deal received a good response among class members with only one opt-out. "I've presided...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS