Camping World's $12.5M Stock-Drop Deal Gets Final OK

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge granted final approval on Wednesday to a $12.5 million settlement and $3.75 million fee request ending investors' allegations that Camping World artificially inflated its stock price and paved the way for an insider selling scheme before the price dropped.

U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer said during a remote hearing that she had no issue approving what appeared to be "a genuine arm's-length deal" between the recreational vehicle retailer, its reality TV star CEO Marcus Lemonis and the company's investors, especially after learning the deal received a good response among class members with only one opt-out.

"I've presided...

