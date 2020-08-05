Venable, Winston & Strawn Guide REIT's Plans For $310M IPO

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment trust Netstreit said Wednesday it's launching a potential $310 million initial public offering guided by Venable LLP and Winston & Strawn LLP, a move that comes as another commercial REIT also unveils plans to tap the public markets. Dallas-based Netstreit Corp. said in a statement and regulatory filing that it plans to price 15.5 million shares at between $19 and $21 each, which would raise $310 million at midpoint. About 15.2 million of the shares are being sold by the company and the rest by certain stockholders, it said. The company said its underwriters have a 30-day option...

