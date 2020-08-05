AT&T Calls For Modernization Of FCC's Lifeline Program

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT) -- AT&T on Tuesday said the Federal Communications Commission's low-income subsidy program for phone and broadband service needs to be updated, stating in a blog post that lawmakers should consider streamlining Lifeline's eligibility requirements and modernizing delivery as part of efforts to expand the benefit program. Joan Marsh, the telecom company's executive vice president of regulatory and state external affairs, wrote that the current Lifeline program — which provides about $10 a month to low-income households for phone and internet expenses — "lags far behind" technological advances in U.S. benefit programs. "Consumers and providers are still caught in a web of Lifeline...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS