Uber Eats Wants Out Of Delivery Driver Misclassification Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. has moved to exit a proposed class action accusing it of misclassifying its Uber Eats drivers as independent contractors, telling a California federal court that the complaint fails to lay out sufficient facts and that its class claims are brought on behalf of drivers who are bound to arbitration. Uber urged the court on Tuesday to dismiss in its entirety and with prejudice a suit brought by California Uber Eats driver Kent Hassell alleging that its food delivery arm Uber Eats flagrantly violates California's landmark worker classification law. Hassell's complaint has "fatal" deficiencies, as it provides no information about how he calculated his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS