Canopy Says It Warned Investors About Pot Market Risks

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Canopy Growth Corp. asked a New Jersey federal judge to toss a class action filed by shareholders who claim it misled them on the strength of the Canadian cannabis market, saying it had repeatedly warned investors that the market was unpredictable. In a motion to dismiss, the Canadian cannabis behemoth on Tuesday told U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty the shareholders can't twist its words about the market's risks to allege fraud. The period during which the investors purchased shares began before Canada legalized recreational marijuana, so of course Canopy had little hard data to go on, the company said. It told...

