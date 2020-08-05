Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Canopy Says It Warned Investors About Pot Market Risks

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Canopy Growth Corp. asked a New Jersey federal judge to toss a class action filed by shareholders who claim it misled them on the strength of the Canadian cannabis market, saying it had repeatedly warned investors that the market was unpredictable.

In a motion to dismiss, the Canadian cannabis behemoth on Tuesday told U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty the shareholders can't twist its words about the market's risks to allege fraud.

The period during which the investors purchased shares began before Canada legalized recreational marijuana, so of course Canopy had little hard data to go on, the company said. It told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!