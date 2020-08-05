New LATAM DIP Loan Offer Gets Hard No From Court

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge rejected an attempt by LATAM Airlines bondholders to introduce a new debtor-in-possession financing proposal as he heard arguments for and against the carrier's proposal to take out $2.2 billion in loans. At a telephonic hearing Wednesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Garrity rejected the bondholder motion to reopen the record to include a new senior DIP loan proposal submitted over the weekend, saying the record from the two days of testimony last week about LATAM's post-bankruptcy financing would remain closed. "No one brought the possibility [that] something else might be filed," he said. LATAM filed for Chapter...

